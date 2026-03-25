Moldova Declares Energy Emergency Amid Regional Turbulence

Moldova's parliament has approved a 60-day energy state of emergency due to disruptions stemming from Russian attacks in Ukraine that have incapacitated a key power line.

The pro-European government introduced the measure, which successfully passed with 72 affirmative votes in the 101-member legislature, despite opposition from Socialists and Communists.

The critical Issacea-Vulcanesti power line, sourcing energy from Romania, covers a 40 km stretch through Ukrainian territory, thereby affecting Moldova's energy supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)