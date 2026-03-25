Moldova Declares Energy Emergency Amid Regional Turbulence
Moldova's parliament has endorsed a 60-day energy state of emergency following disruptions caused by Russian strikes in Ukraine. The decision by the pro-European government received majority support, while the opposition abstained. The affected Issacea-Vulcanesti power line supplies energy from Romania, traversing through Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chisinau | Updated: 25-03-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 00:12 IST
- Country:
- Moldova
Moldova's parliament has approved a 60-day energy state of emergency due to disruptions stemming from Russian attacks in Ukraine that have incapacitated a key power line.
The pro-European government introduced the measure, which successfully passed with 72 affirmative votes in the 101-member legislature, despite opposition from Socialists and Communists.
The critical Issacea-Vulcanesti power line, sourcing energy from Romania, covers a 40 km stretch through Ukrainian territory, thereby affecting Moldova's energy supply.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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