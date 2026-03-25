Left Menu

Moldova Declares Energy Emergency Amid Regional Turbulence

Moldova's parliament has endorsed a 60-day energy state of emergency following disruptions caused by Russian strikes in Ukraine. The decision by the pro-European government received majority support, while the opposition abstained. The affected Issacea-Vulcanesti power line supplies energy from Romania, traversing through Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chisinau | Updated: 25-03-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 00:12 IST
Moldova Declares Energy Emergency Amid Regional Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Moldova

Moldova's parliament has approved a 60-day energy state of emergency due to disruptions stemming from Russian attacks in Ukraine that have incapacitated a key power line.

The pro-European government introduced the measure, which successfully passed with 72 affirmative votes in the 101-member legislature, despite opposition from Socialists and Communists.

The critical Issacea-Vulcanesti power line, sourcing energy from Romania, covers a 40 km stretch through Ukrainian territory, thereby affecting Moldova's energy supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026