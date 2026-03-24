Left Menu

Haiti's Battle with Gang Dominance: A U.N. Report Reveals Alarming Details

A U.N. report highlights the severe control criminal gangs exert over Haiti, with dire statistics on violence. Despite enhanced policing efforts, these gangs dominate much of the country, perpetuating violence and human rights violations. Calls for greater accountability and civilian protection remain unmet as the situation worsens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:35 IST
Haiti's Battle with Gang Dominance: A U.N. Report Reveals Alarming Details
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent U.N. report reveals a grim reality for Haiti, where criminal gangs control significant territories despite increased policing. The report from the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights presents startling statistics of violence mainly resulting from anti-gang operations.

Between January 2025 and March 2026, over 5,500 citizens lost their lives, and thousands more were injured amid ongoing operations led by the government and private contractor Vectus Global. The report highlights the use of illicit firearms trafficked across borders and the harrowing toll on children caught in the crossfire.

Despite these ongoing issues, there's been a disappointing lack of accountability or investigation into the legality of these security operations. The report stresses an urgent need for mechanisms that protect civilians, especially minors, as gangs continue to exert dominance through various violent means.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026