Haiti's Battle with Gang Dominance: A U.N. Report Reveals Alarming Details

A recent U.N. report reveals a grim reality for Haiti, where criminal gangs control significant territories despite increased policing. The report from the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights presents startling statistics of violence mainly resulting from anti-gang operations.

Between January 2025 and March 2026, over 5,500 citizens lost their lives, and thousands more were injured amid ongoing operations led by the government and private contractor Vectus Global. The report highlights the use of illicit firearms trafficked across borders and the harrowing toll on children caught in the crossfire.

Despite these ongoing issues, there's been a disappointing lack of accountability or investigation into the legality of these security operations. The report stresses an urgent need for mechanisms that protect civilians, especially minors, as gangs continue to exert dominance through various violent means.

(With inputs from agencies.)