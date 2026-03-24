Double Arrest in Multi-Crore Cyber Fraud Scam

Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly providing bank accounts to cyber fraudsters involved in an investment scam, according to officials.

A complaint was filed on September 8 last year, at Cyber South police station, citing a fraud amounting to Rs 1.09 crore, with the lure of high investment returns. This prompted the registration of an FIR under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During the investigation, police apprehended Amarjeet from Karnal and Amit Kumar from Sonipat on Monday. Allegedly, they formed a company and opened a bank account, later used by fraudsters to launder Rs 29 lakh. They subsequently sold the account to others for Rs 1 lakh. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)