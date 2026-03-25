Kerala has highest number of drug cases in country after Punjab, alleges Cong prez Kharge in Kozhikode.
PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala has highest number of drug cases in country after Punjab, alleges Cong prez Kharge in Kozhikode.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Kerala
- drug cases
- Congress
- Kharge
- Kozhikode
- Punjab
- India
- nationwide
- politics
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