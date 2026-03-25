OpenAI CEO Steps Back from Safety Oversight, Shifts Focus to Expansion
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has stepped back from directly overseeing the company’s safety and security teams. He announced that OpenAI completed the initial development of its new AI model, dubbed 'SPUD.' Altman will now focus on capital raising, supply chains, and building large-scale datacenters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 01:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 01:36 IST
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has relinquished direct control over the company's safety and security divisions, The Information reports. Altman confirmed that OpenAI has completed initial work on its upcoming AI model, codenamed 'SPUD.'
Following this milestone, Altman's focus will shift towards raising capital and enhancing supply chains. He aims to support the construction of datacenters at an unprecedented scale, setting new industry benchmarks.
This transition is noted amid OpenAI's ongoing expansion and technological development ventures, underscoring a strategic pivot in leadership focus.
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- OpenAI
- Sam Altman
- AI model
- SPUD
- datacenters
- safety
- security
- capital raising
- supply chains
- expansion
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