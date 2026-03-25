Bonus Relief for DHS Workers Amid Shutdown

Senator Ruben Gallego, a Democrat, introduced legislation on Tuesday aimed at easing financial burdens for more than 100,000 Department of Homeland Security employees during the ongoing government shutdown. His proposal includes a 10% bonus for time worked without pay since the onset of the partial shutdown in mid-February.

Among those affected are 50,000 Transportation Security Administration security officers working at airports nationwide. These employees are on the brink of missing their second full paycheck as the government standoff persists.

The proposed bill underscores the severe impact of the political deadlock on federal workers, showcasing a critical need for immediate relief and highlighting the senator's commitment to advocate for the workforce shouldering security responsibilities without financial compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)