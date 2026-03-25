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Bonus Relief for DHS Workers Amid Shutdown

Senator Ruben Gallego proposes a bill offering a 10% bonus to over 100,000 Department of Homeland Security employees who have worked without pay since the partial government shutdown began in mid-February. These workers, including TSA officers, could miss their second full paycheck if the impasse continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 01:39 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 01:39 IST
Bonus Relief for DHS Workers Amid Shutdown

Senator Ruben Gallego, a Democrat, introduced legislation on Tuesday aimed at easing financial burdens for more than 100,000 Department of Homeland Security employees during the ongoing government shutdown. His proposal includes a 10% bonus for time worked without pay since the onset of the partial shutdown in mid-February.

Among those affected are 50,000 Transportation Security Administration security officers working at airports nationwide. These employees are on the brink of missing their second full paycheck as the government standoff persists.

The proposed bill underscores the severe impact of the political deadlock on federal workers, showcasing a critical need for immediate relief and highlighting the senator's commitment to advocate for the workforce shouldering security responsibilities without financial compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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