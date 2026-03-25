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Religious Tensions Rise Following Iftar Party Arrests

Six more individuals were arrested for allegedly cooking non-vegetarian food during an iftar near Sonpathri Ashram Temple, raising the total arrests to ten. The act, where food leftovers were disposed into a nearby water source, allegedly offended religious sentiments and breached forest regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shravasti | Updated: 25-03-2026 09:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 09:09 IST
Religious Tensions Rise Following Iftar Party Arrests
  • Country:
  • India

Police have intensified their crackdown with the arrest of six more individuals connected to a controversial iftar party near Sonpathri Ashram Temple.

The incident, which involved cooking non-vegetarian food and dumping leftovers into a crucial water source, prompted religious tensions and legal action.

Accusations included breaching forest laws after allegedly lighting unauthorized fires in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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