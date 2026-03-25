Tragic Airstrike on Iraqi Troops: A Call for Accountability

An airstrike struck a site linked to Iraq's Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces in western Anbar, killing seven soldiers and injuring 13, according to security sources and the defense ministry on Wednesday.

The early morning attack targeted a military clinic and a nearby engineering unit near an army medical center. Rescue teams continue to search for possible additional casualties. The Iraqi defense ministry decried the strike, labeling it a 'blatant and serious violation' of international law, prohibiting attacks on medical facilities and personnel.

Describing the incident as a perilous escalation, the ministry demanded accountability for those responsible and affirmed its right to respond as per legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)