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Tragic Airstrike on Iraqi Troops: A Call for Accountability

An airstrike targeting Iraq's Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces near a military medical center in Anbar resulted in seven Iraqi soldiers killed and 13 wounded. The Iraqi defense ministry condemned the attack, a breach of international law, and emphasized the need for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:47 IST
Tragic Airstrike on Iraqi Troops: A Call for Accountability
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An airstrike struck a site linked to Iraq's Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces in western Anbar, killing seven soldiers and injuring 13, according to security sources and the defense ministry on Wednesday.

The early morning attack targeted a military clinic and a nearby engineering unit near an army medical center. Rescue teams continue to search for possible additional casualties. The Iraqi defense ministry decried the strike, labeling it a 'blatant and serious violation' of international law, prohibiting attacks on medical facilities and personnel.

Describing the incident as a perilous escalation, the ministry demanded accountability for those responsible and affirmed its right to respond as per legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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