French Minister Rebukes Russia's Defense of International Law

In a pointed critique, France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has accused Russia of failing to uphold international law in its actions related to Ukraine and Iran. This statement was made in response to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's televised comments.

Speaking at a G7 meeting in France, Barrot declared, "Mr. Lavrov was able to calmly spread his propaganda last night on a French television channel. You do not defend international law by launching a war of aggression."

On Thursday, Lavrov, during an appearance on France Television, argued that by aligning with Iran in its conflict with the U.S. and Israel, Russia was focusing on upholding international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)