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French Minister Rebukes Russia's Defense of International Law

France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, criticized Russia for not upholding international law in Ukraine and Iran. This was in response to Russian Minister Sergei Lavrov's comments on French TV, where Lavrov claimed Russia was defending international law by supporting Iran against the U.S. and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:20 IST
French Minister Rebukes Russia's Defense of International Law
  • Country:
  • France

In a pointed critique, France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has accused Russia of failing to uphold international law in its actions related to Ukraine and Iran. This statement was made in response to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's televised comments.

Speaking at a G7 meeting in France, Barrot declared, "Mr. Lavrov was able to calmly spread his propaganda last night on a French television channel. You do not defend international law by launching a war of aggression."

On Thursday, Lavrov, during an appearance on France Television, argued that by aligning with Iran in its conflict with the U.S. and Israel, Russia was focusing on upholding international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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