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China and Netherlands: A Call for Strengthened EU Relations

China's Premier Li Qiang urged the Netherlands to support the enhancement of China-EU relations during a phone discussion with the new Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten. Jetten, who recently became the youngest prime minister in Dutch history, leads a minority government confirmed by King Willem-Alexander.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:54 IST
China and Netherlands: A Call for Strengthened EU Relations
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In a strategic move towards bolstering international relations, China's Premier Li Qiang has reached out to the Netherlands, urging the country to play a constructive role in fostering robust China-EU ties. This call for cooperation was made during a phone conversation with Rob Jetten, the newly appointed Dutch Prime Minister, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV.

Jetten's recent ascent as the youngest prime minister in the history of the Netherlands underscores a new political era. His minority government has been formally acknowledged by King Willem-Alexander, marking a significant shift in Dutch governance.

As the dialogue between these two nations unfolds, it remains to be seen how the Netherlands will respond to this diplomatic proposal, potentially influencing the landscape of China-EU interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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