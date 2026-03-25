China and Netherlands: A Call for Strengthened EU Relations

In a strategic move towards bolstering international relations, China's Premier Li Qiang has reached out to the Netherlands, urging the country to play a constructive role in fostering robust China-EU ties. This call for cooperation was made during a phone conversation with Rob Jetten, the newly appointed Dutch Prime Minister, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV.

Jetten's recent ascent as the youngest prime minister in the history of the Netherlands underscores a new political era. His minority government has been formally acknowledged by King Willem-Alexander, marking a significant shift in Dutch governance.

As the dialogue between these two nations unfolds, it remains to be seen how the Netherlands will respond to this diplomatic proposal, potentially influencing the landscape of China-EU interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)