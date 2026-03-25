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India's IVFRT Scheme: A Strategic Transformation for Immigration and Visa System

The Indian Union Cabinet has approved a five-year extension of the Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration & Tracking (IVFRT) Scheme, ensuring the modernization of the immigration and visa ecosystem. With a budget of Rs 1,800 crore, the scheme will embrace emerging technologies to streamline immigration services in India from 2026 to 2031.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:20 IST
India's IVFRT Scheme: A Strategic Transformation for Immigration and Visa System
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has sanctioned a five-year extension for the Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration & Tracking (IVFRT) Scheme. This scheme aims to modernize India's immigration infrastructure through advanced technologies, enhancing security and user experience.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government allocated Rs 1,800 crore for the scheme's continuation from April 2026 to March 2031. Officials emphasize that this is not merely a technical upgrade but a strategic overhaul that aligns with India's vision of facilitating global mobility through a sophisticated immigration system.

The scheme's modernization efforts will incorporate new technologies, such as mobile-based services and self-service kiosks, intended to streamline immigration processes. By reinforcing its core infrastructure, the IVFRT aims to support a resilient and scalable system across India, strengthening national security while accommodating genuine travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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