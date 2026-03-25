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Over 91,000 Missing Girls Reunited in Maharashtra: A Decade of Progress

Maharashtra has traced over 91,000 missing girls in the past 13 years. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis credits improved tracking systems, new police procedures, and legal reforms. Most cases involve love relationships, with a small percentage linked to kidnappings. The state has also strengthened its cyber crime investigations and criminal justice system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:53 IST
Over 91,000 Missing Girls Reunited in Maharashtra: A Decade of Progress
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement, Maharashtra has reunited over 91,000 missing girls with their families over 13 years, showcasing the efficacy of enhanced tracking and enforcement mechanisms, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced in the legislative assembly.

Addressing a discussion in the House, Fadnavis highlighted that 60% of these cases were linked to love relationships. He credited the Supreme Court's directive to treat missing persons cases as kidnapping with bolstering police response. Special cells and a new ranking system for police stations have driven successful outcomes, he said.

The Chief Minister also discussed extensive criminal justice reforms, including the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, which replaced the Indian Penal Code. This has significantly sped up investigations and trials. Maharashtra's cyber crime project, recognized internationally, shows immense promise despite challenges in recovering defrauded funds routed abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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