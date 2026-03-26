Military Under Scrutiny: Acid Attack Sparks Outcry in Indonesia

A high-ranking Indonesian military officer has resigned following an acid attack on activist Andrie Yunus, known for opposing the military's increasing role. Yunus, a member of the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence, suffered severe injuries, sparking international condemnation and drawing attention to Indonesia's shifting democratic landscape.

Military representatives confirmed the resignation of intelligence unit chief Yudi Abrimantyo, pressing accountability for the assault. Four officers, unrelated to Yudi, face charges, potentially leading to severe punishment. The attack has amplified discourse on the military's encroachment in civilian life under President Prabowo Subianto's administration.

Civil society, including KontraS and Amnesty International, urged that the case be addressed in civil courts rather than military tribunals. The groups emphasize that the attack, declared terrorism by President Prabowo, represents a broader threat to Indonesia's democratic fabric and call for a comprehensive investigation ensuring justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)