Maduro Fights Legal Battle Amid US-Venezuela Tensions

Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro returned to a New York courtroom on Thursday, seeking to have his drug trafficking indictment dismissed amid a geopolitical dispute over his legal fees.

Maduro's lawyer argues that the US violated the former leader's rights by blocking Venezuelan government funds from covering his legal costs. This case marks Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores' first court appearance since their January arraignment, where they protested against the involvement of US military forces and declared their innocence.

As political dynamics shift in Venezuela, Acting President Delcy Rodriguez has overseen changes in government structure and diplomacy. Relations with the US have seen a cautious revival. However, the legal challenges and financial hurdles remain significant obstacles for Maduro and Flores.

(With inputs from agencies.)