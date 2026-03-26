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Revolut's Indian Expansion: A New Hub for Fintech Innovation

Revolut, a European fintech powerhouse, is set to bolster its Indian presence by expanding its global capability center. By 2026, 40% of its workforce will be based in India, contributing to roles in product development and financial services. This move underscores India's strategic importance with its vast talent pool.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 09:45 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 09:45 IST
Revolut's Indian Expansion: A New Hub for Fintech Innovation
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Revolut, the European fintech giant, announced plans to base 40% of its global workforce in India by the end of 2026, significantly expanding its global capability center in the country.

The company has committed 500 million pounds toward its Indian business and GCC over five years, intending to add 1,600 new roles and increase its headcount to 5,500 by 2026. These roles will encompass product development and financial service functions such as payment processing and fraud investigations.

Revolut, valued at $75 billion and headquartered in Europe, highlights India's dynamic talent as a key factor for its expansion. As Revolut prepares to launch prepaid payment instruments in India, the tech hub will continue to serve as a crucial element of the company's global growth strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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