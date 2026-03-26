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Maharashtra Legislative Standoff on Satara SP Suspension

Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde delayed the suspension of Satara SP Tushar Doshi, forwarding the issue to legal experts. The initial suspension order by Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe came after a ruckus during the Satara ZP election. Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasized constitutional boundaries of power branches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2026 08:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 08:33 IST
Maharashtra Legislative Standoff on Satara SP Suspension
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Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde has announced that the decision on the suspension of Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi will be sent to law and constitutional experts for further review. This comes in response to a suspension order issued by Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe following disturbances during the recent Satara Zilla Parishad president election.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opposed Gorhe's directive. Shinde, supporting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, reiterated that the Constitution clearly defines the separation of powers among the executive, judiciary, and legislature. The executive is held accountable to the legislature, and directions from the chair are executed based on their validity and factual alignment.

During the Satara ZP election, which led to controversy, BJP's Priya Shinde defeated the Shiv Sena-NCP alliance candidate, despite the latter having a majority. Allegations surfaced of local police misconduct during the election process, raising tensions between political parties and law enforcement in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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