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Political Storm: Shiv Sena and Congress Collide Over Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe's Actions

The opposition parties Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress have issued a notice to remove Neelam Gorhe as Maharashtra legislative council's Deputy Chairperson, alleging she misused her powers by directing the suspension of an IPS officer. The notice coincides with Gorhe's upcoming farewell as her term ends in May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:36 IST
Political Storm: Shiv Sena and Congress Collide Over Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe's Actions
Neelam Gorhe
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra political scene is heating up as the opposition, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, filed a motion on Tuesday to remove Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe from her post. They accuse her of overstepping her authority by calling for the suspension of an IPS officer.

Gorhe, whose tenureship concludes in May, has been an intriguing figure in the politics of Maharashtra, formerly aligning with Uddhav Thackeray's faction before siding with Eknath Shinde's camp post the 2022 Shiv Sena division.

This recent action against Gorhe follows accusations from Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab regarding her handling of the situation involving Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi following last week's Zilla Parishad elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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