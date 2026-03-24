Political Storm: Shiv Sena and Congress Collide Over Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe's Actions

The Maharashtra political scene is heating up as the opposition, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, filed a motion on Tuesday to remove Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe from her post. They accuse her of overstepping her authority by calling for the suspension of an IPS officer.

Gorhe, whose tenureship concludes in May, has been an intriguing figure in the politics of Maharashtra, formerly aligning with Uddhav Thackeray's faction before siding with Eknath Shinde's camp post the 2022 Shiv Sena division.

This recent action against Gorhe follows accusations from Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab regarding her handling of the situation involving Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi following last week's Zilla Parishad elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)