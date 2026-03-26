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Parents Fight for Justice and Change: A Battle Against Misrule

The parents of a deceased woman doctor in West Bengal are seeking justice for their daughter, murdered in 2024. Aligning with the BJP, they aim to end the perceived misrule of TMC. While campaigning, they criticize current governance and push for women's safety, continuing their fight despite challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-03-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 11:47 IST
Parents Fight for Justice and Change: A Battle Against Misrule
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  • India

The grief-stricken parents of a young doctor, who faced a tragic and brutal end at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal, have turned their heartache into a quest for justice and change in governance. Aligning with the BJP, they aim to challenge the ruling TMC.

Nearly a year and a half after their daughter's murder, which ignited widespread protests, they believe that joining politics is a necessary step to unveil the complete truth and ensure the safety of women. The victim's mother, now a BJP candidate in the upcoming assembly polls, sees her candidacy as a way to address violence against women.

Despite arrests in the case, the family suspects a greater conspiracy and criticizes the investigation's pace. Firm in their resolve, the parents continue to campaign for justice, aspiring to fulfill their daughter's dreams and spark significant change across West Bengal.

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