Parents Fight for Justice and Change: A Battle Against Misrule

The grief-stricken parents of a young doctor, who faced a tragic and brutal end at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal, have turned their heartache into a quest for justice and change in governance. Aligning with the BJP, they aim to challenge the ruling TMC.

Nearly a year and a half after their daughter's murder, which ignited widespread protests, they believe that joining politics is a necessary step to unveil the complete truth and ensure the safety of women. The victim's mother, now a BJP candidate in the upcoming assembly polls, sees her candidacy as a way to address violence against women.

Despite arrests in the case, the family suspects a greater conspiracy and criticizes the investigation's pace. Firm in their resolve, the parents continue to campaign for justice, aspiring to fulfill their daughter's dreams and spark significant change across West Bengal.