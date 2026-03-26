Rash Act: Man Charged for Endangering Children on Car Boot
Prem Anan Sugunakumar, an Indian-origin man, faced charges for allowing his two children to sit on the boot of a luxury sports car in Singapore. He was charged with a rash act endangering the safety of individuals below 14. The case returns to court on April 22, 2026.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 26-03-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 13:36 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
In a startling incident, Prem Anan Sugunakumar, of Indian origin, was charged in a Singapore court for endangering his children's lives by allowing them to ride on the boot of a luxury sports car.
Prosecutors detailed the October 2025 event, emphasizing the gravity of his actions within a prominent housing area.
Police stressed child safety in vehicles, underscoring strict penalties. The case prompts debate about ride safety and parental responsibility.
(With inputs from agencies.)