Rash Act: Man Charged for Endangering Children on Car Boot

In a startling incident, Prem Anan Sugunakumar, of Indian origin, was charged in a Singapore court for endangering his children's lives by allowing them to ride on the boot of a luxury sports car.

Prosecutors detailed the October 2025 event, emphasizing the gravity of his actions within a prominent housing area.

Police stressed child safety in vehicles, underscoring strict penalties. The case prompts debate about ride safety and parental responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)