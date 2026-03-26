Fuel Buying Limits Amidst West Asia Crisis: Collectorate Steps In

In response to the ongoing West Asia crisis, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar collectorate has announced new limits on fuel purchases. Two-wheelers are capped at Rs 200, while three and four-wheelers are limited to Rs 2000, aimed at curbing rumored shortages.

The collectorate's order, which aims to stabilize a perceived supply-demand imbalance, has resulted in lengthy queues at fuel stations. Emergency vehicles are exempt from these restrictions, and fuel sales in containers are prohibited.

Despite local restrictions, the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas refuted claims of a national shortage, labeling them as baseless. India currently has a 60-day stock cover, ensuring a steady fuel supply and continuous exports to over 150 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)