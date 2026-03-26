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Hungary's High-Stakes Political Clash: Allegations of Abuse and Espionage

Peter Magyar, Hungary's opposition leader, urges an investigation into alleged abuses of state power against his Tisza party, following claims of government-directed raids and intelligence operations. The allegations arise amid an election where Magyar's party poses a significant challenge to Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:52 IST
Hungary's High-Stakes Political Clash: Allegations of Abuse and Espionage
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Peter Magyar, the opposition leader in Hungary, has urged the Chief Prosecutor to examine what he alleges to be a state-led intelligence operation against his Tisza party. His call comes after a report by Direkt36 highlighted possible misconduct involving government forces and intelligence agencies.

Magyar has accused the government of misusing police resources for political gains, following raids on homes of Tisza-linked IT specialists. The raids, which took place in 2025, were based on constructed accusations, according to Magyar. As the election date approaches, opinion polls suggest Magyar's party could potentially defeat Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling faction.

The police investigation into alleged IT-related offences against the Tisza party remains active, according to the National Bureau of Investigation. Despite these ongoing inquiries, the government has defended its actions, attributing the focus on the IT specialists to their foreign connections and possession of surveillance equipment.

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