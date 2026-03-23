Left Menu

Streamlining Corporate Governance: India Proposes Major Amendments

The Indian government introduces the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposing crucial changes to company and LLP laws, including decriminalizing procedural defaults, amending CSR norms, and facilitating ease of doing business. These amendments aim to strengthen corporate governance and align with global best practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:58 IST
Streamlining Corporate Governance: India Proposes Major Amendments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government on Monday introduced significant proposals to amend company and LLP laws aimed at enhancing ease of doing business and decriminalizing procedural defaults.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to amend the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008, and the Companies Act, 2016. These amendments include changes in CSR norms, a relaxation for small firms, and allowing companies to hold Annual General Meetings in a hybrid mode.

Key initiatives proposed are the establishment of special NCLT benches, flexibility in share buybacks, and the constitution of multi-disciplinary partnership firms. The bill also raises thresholds for CSR and aims to align India's corporate framework with global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026