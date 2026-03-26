Guwahati Welcomes Back India-Australia Test Series

Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium will once again play host to a Test match as part of the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia. The series announcement by the BCCI marks the stadium's notable inclusion among the five venues despite having hosted matches recently.

The series, which is set to begin in Nagpur on January 21, includes matches in Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi, and ends in Ahmedabad on February 27. This decision raises eyebrows considering major venues like Mumbai and Kolkata are absent from the rotation.

Alongside the marquee series, India's packed home season involves 22 matches against teams including West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe, spanning 17 cities. This expansive schedule underscores the growing excitement and draw of international cricket in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)