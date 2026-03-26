Rosatom's Strategic Withdrawal: Navigating Tensions at Bushehr

Russian state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, announced a significant step in evacuating its staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant following a concerning incident reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency. A projectile reportedly struck the premises, raising safety concerns.

Rosatom's head, Alexei Likhachev, confirmed on Thursday that another group of personnel had been pulled out, as escalating tensions necessitate cautious action.

On Wednesday, Rosatom initiated the third phase of their strategic withdrawal. A group left by road towards the Iranian-Armenian border, with two more planned to follow shortly, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)