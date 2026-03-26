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Rosatom's Strategic Withdrawal: Navigating Tensions at Bushehr

Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear corporation, announced the evacuation of its personnel from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant after a projectile hit the premises. The International Atomic Energy Agency reported the incident, prompting Rosatom to conduct a third phase of personnel withdrawal, with groups heading towards the Iranian-Armenian border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:53 IST
Rosatom's Strategic Withdrawal: Navigating Tensions at Bushehr
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Russian state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, announced a significant step in evacuating its staff from Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant following a concerning incident reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency. A projectile reportedly struck the premises, raising safety concerns.

Rosatom's head, Alexei Likhachev, confirmed on Thursday that another group of personnel had been pulled out, as escalating tensions necessitate cautious action.

On Wednesday, Rosatom initiated the third phase of their strategic withdrawal. A group left by road towards the Iranian-Armenian border, with two more planned to follow shortly, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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