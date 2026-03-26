Supreme Court Consolidates Petitions on UP Gangsters Act

In a significant judicial move, the Supreme Court has decided to consolidate all petitions questioning the constitutional validity of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986. These petitions will be reviewed by a newly appointed three-judge bench.

This law was enacted with the purpose of curbing organized crime, dacoity, and activities threatening public security in Uttar Pradesh. The decision also includes the Central government's participation in the proceedings to ensure a comprehensive examination.

Chief Justice Surya Kant noted similar legislative efforts across states like Maharashtra and Gujarat, reflecting a nationwide trend to dismantle organized criminal networks through robust laws and coordinated inter-agency efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)