Juvenile Heist: Foiled Plans of Birthday Bash Funded by Crime

In a startling revelation, seven juveniles have been arrested in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly orchestrating a series of bike jackings and robberies. The youthful offenders targeted these crimes to finance a birthday celebration at a hill station.

The group, involved in at least three registered cases in the Dwarka and Najafgarh areas, aimed to sell stolen motorcycles for quick cash. Their criminal escapades were uncovered following a complaint by Nikhil, a resident of Mohan Garden who reported being robbed of his motorcycle and cash.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh highlighted that extensive analysis of 500 CCTV cameras and technical surveillance led to the capture of these juveniles. This comprehensive police action recovered stolen motorcycles and thwarted the planned celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)