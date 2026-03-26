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Juvenile Heist: Foiled Plans of Birthday Bash Funded by Crime

Seven juveniles were arrested in Delhi's Dwarka for multiple bike jacking, robbery, and theft incidents. Their criminal activities aimed to fund a birthday celebration. Police nabbed the youths through extensive CCTV analysis and recovered stolen motorcycles. The arrests came after a complaint by a robbery victim, Nikhil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:48 IST
Juvenile Heist: Foiled Plans of Birthday Bash Funded by Crime
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In a startling revelation, seven juveniles have been arrested in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly orchestrating a series of bike jackings and robberies. The youthful offenders targeted these crimes to finance a birthday celebration at a hill station.

The group, involved in at least three registered cases in the Dwarka and Najafgarh areas, aimed to sell stolen motorcycles for quick cash. Their criminal escapades were uncovered following a complaint by Nikhil, a resident of Mohan Garden who reported being robbed of his motorcycle and cash.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh highlighted that extensive analysis of 500 CCTV cameras and technical surveillance led to the capture of these juveniles. This comprehensive police action recovered stolen motorcycles and thwarted the planned celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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