Trump Criticizes NATO's Role in Iran Situation
U.S. President Donald Trump criticized NATO countries for their lack of support regarding issues with Iran. He emphasized that the U.S.A. doesn't need help from NATO while urging citizens never to forget this crucial moment. Trump's comments were made via a Truth Social post.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:02 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed disappointment in NATO countries, claiming they have done 'absolutely nothing' to help the United States with the situation in Iran.
In a recent Truth Social post, Trump emphasized that the United States does not need any assistance from NATO.
He urged Americans to remember this significant point in time, highlighting the lack of support from international allies.
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