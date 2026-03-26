Journalist Faces Espionage Charges in Hungary Amid Accusations of Harassment

Hungary's pro-Russian administration has levied espionage charges against investigative journalist Szabolcs Panyi, claiming he collaborated with foreign entities. The journalist, who specializes in security and intelligence issues, is known for exposing Russian influences within Hungary.

Panyi has denied the allegations amidst claims from his media outlet that the government is using authoritarian tactics to undermine his work. The situation escalated after an edited recording surfaced, showcasing Panyi discussing details related to Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó's Russian links.

The charges come at a crucial political time as Prime Minister Viktor Orbán faces pressure in the upcoming elections, amid fears of foreign interventions and a campaign heavily focused on anti-Ukraine sentiments. Past investigations revealed Panyi as a target of the Pegasus spyware, further complicating the landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)