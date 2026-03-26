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Proclaimed Offender's Property Seized Amid Anti-Terror Effort in Baramulla

A proclaimed offender's property in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, was seized due to involvement in anti-national activities. The suspect, Khurshid Ahmad Dar, linked to an EIMCO case, is currently residing in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Legal proceedings led to the property's attachment following court orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:59 IST
Proclaimed Offender's Property Seized Amid Anti-Terror Effort in Baramulla
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  • Country:
  • India

A property belonging to a proclaimed offender involved in anti-national activities has been seized in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir. This operation is part of the ongoing crackdown on the terror network in the region.

The suspect, identified as Khurshid Ahmad Dar, has been linked to a case under the Egress and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance (EIMCO) at Panzalla police station. The ordinance is often employed alongside anti-terror laws to control unlawful cross-border activities and terrorism-related threats.

Dar, who is evading legal proceedings, is currently residing in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, where he allegedly supports terrorist elements in the valley. The legal process declared him a Proclaimed Offender, leading to the attachment of his property, executed under judicial orders and witnessed by local authorities.

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