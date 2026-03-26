Cabinet Approves ₹6,969-Crore Highway to Boost Buddhist Tourism in Shravasti, Cut Travel Time by 50%

In a major infrastructure push aimed at unlocking the tourism and economic potential of eastern Uttar Pradesh, the Union Cabinet has approved the construction of a 4-lane access-controlled Barabanki–Bahraich highway (NH-927), a project expected to significantly improve connectivity to the globally revered Buddhist site of Shravasti.

The ₹6,969 crore project is being seen as a strategic intervention to strengthen India’s Buddhist tourism circuit, enhance regional mobility, and generate large-scale employment.

Shravasti: A Global Buddhist Destination Set for Transformation

Shravasti, one of the most sacred sites in Buddhism, is believed to be the place where Lord Buddha spent several monsoon seasons and delivered key teachings. Despite its spiritual significance, the region has remained relatively underdeveloped due to poor connectivity and travel inefficiencies.

The newly approved highway is expected to transform access to the district, making it easier for both domestic and international pilgrims to visit.

Countries such as Thailand, Sri Lanka, Japan, and Myanmar, which share deep cultural and spiritual ties with Buddhism, are likely to see increased outbound pilgrimage traffic to India as accessibility improves.

Travel Time Halved, Speed Doubled

The 101.51-kilometre access-controlled highway will dramatically improve travel efficiency:

Average speed: Increased from 40 kmph to 80 kmph

Travel time: Reduced from ~150 minutes to ~75 minutes (50% reduction)

Designed as a high-speed corridor, the project will ensure safer, faster, and more reliable travel across the region.

Multi-Modal Connectivity to Drive Regional Growth

The highway will act as a critical link in Uttar Pradesh’s transport network by integrating multiple modes of connectivity:

Major Highway Links:

NH-27, NH-330B, NH-730

State Highways:

SH-13, SH-30B

Air Connectivity:

Lucknow Airport

Shravasti Airport

Rail Connectivity:

Barabanki, Rasauli, Jangirabad, Rafinagar, Bindaura, Burhwal, Chowkaghat, Ghaghraghat, Jarwal, Bahraich

International Link:

Rupaidiha Land Port (India–Nepal border)

This integrated connectivity is expected to streamline travel for tourists, traders, and logistics operators, enhancing regional accessibility.

Economic Multiplier: Tourism, Jobs, and Logistics

The project is expected to deliver strong economic benefits:

Employment Generation: 36.54 lakh person-days (direct) 43.04 lakh person-days (indirect)

Economic Nodes Connected: 3 economic nodes (including SEZs and Mega Food Parks) 12 logistics nodes

Social Impact: Improved access to 2 aspirational districts Boost to local businesses, hospitality, and services



Improved connectivity will also reduce congestion, lower logistics costs, and improve safety, making the region more attractive for investment.

Boost to Buddhist Tourism Circuit

The project aligns with India’s broader strategy to develop the Buddhist Circuit, which includes key sites such as:

Bodh Gaya (Bihar)

Sarnath (Uttar Pradesh)

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh)

Lumbini (Nepal)

By enhancing access to Shravasti, the highway will help create a seamless pilgrimage route, encouraging longer stays and higher tourist spending.

Execution Model and Infrastructure Push

The project will be implemented under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), a public-private partnership model that:

Reduces upfront government expenditure

Ensures timely execution

Balances risk between public and private stakeholders

Key Towns Along the Corridor

The highway will pass through major towns including:

Barabanki

Ramnagar

Jarwal

Kaisarganj

Fakharpur

Bahraich

This will improve intra-regional connectivity and urban-rural linkages, benefiting both commuters and local economies.

The Bigger Picture: Infrastructure-Led Development

India’s infrastructure strategy increasingly focuses on connecting heritage, economy, and logistics to drive inclusive growth.

The Barabanki–Bahraich highway represents:

A tourism-driven infrastructure project

A step toward regional economic integration

A catalyst for employment and investment

As India positions itself as a global hub for spiritual tourism, such projects are expected to play a pivotal role in unlocking the full potential of heritage destinations like Shravasti.