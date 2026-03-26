Left Menu

Securing Your Compensation: Vadhavan Port Greenfield Highway Project

The process for distributing land acquisition compensation for the Vadhavan Port Greenfield Highway Project has commenced. Landowners are urged to provide necessary documents and are advised to invest compensation wisely. Awareness campaigns against cyber fraud and recommendations to avoid intermediaries are being organized by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:31 IST
Securing Your Compensation: Vadhavan Port Greenfield Highway Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The distribution of compensation for the Vadhavan Port Greenfield Highway Project has begun, as per officials' announcements. A coordination meeting was chaired by District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar, outlining the procedures for disbursing compensation directly to landowners' bank accounts.

Landowners are instructed to furnish updated 7/12 extracts and mutation records. Incomplete mutation entries should be expedited by village revenue officers, with special camps facilitated at Talathi and Gram Panchayat offices. Landowners are advised to prudently invest their compensation in safe financial options.

Given the threat of cyber fraud, authorities urge landowners not to disclose OTPs or bank details. Banks and law enforcement will run awareness campaigns. Avoidance of middlemen in compensation procedures is highly recommended, urging direct contact with Competent Authorities or Talathi offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ram Navami Clashes: 19 Arrested in Dhanbad

Ram Navami Clashes: 19 Arrested in Dhanbad

 India
2
Escalating Tensions: Rising Violence in the West Bank

Escalating Tensions: Rising Violence in the West Bank

 Global
3
Delhi Drug Bust: Cafe Owner Among Those Arrested

Delhi Drug Bust: Cafe Owner Among Those Arrested

 India
4
Beyond the Horizon: India's Ambitious Space Odyssey

Beyond the Horizon: India's Ambitious Space Odyssey

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026