Securing Your Compensation: Vadhavan Port Greenfield Highway Project

The distribution of compensation for the Vadhavan Port Greenfield Highway Project has begun, as per officials' announcements. A coordination meeting was chaired by District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar, outlining the procedures for disbursing compensation directly to landowners' bank accounts.

Landowners are instructed to furnish updated 7/12 extracts and mutation records. Incomplete mutation entries should be expedited by village revenue officers, with special camps facilitated at Talathi and Gram Panchayat offices. Landowners are advised to prudently invest their compensation in safe financial options.

Given the threat of cyber fraud, authorities urge landowners not to disclose OTPs or bank details. Banks and law enforcement will run awareness campaigns. Avoidance of middlemen in compensation procedures is highly recommended, urging direct contact with Competent Authorities or Talathi offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)