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Pakistan's Diplomatic Push: Mediating US-Iran Dialogue

Pakistan is facilitating communication between the US and Iran amid a growing West Asia conflict. With support from Turkiye and Egypt, Pakistan aims to foster dialogue as the only solution. The US has proposed a 15-point plan focused on Iranian policy changes in exchange for sanctions relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:39 IST
Pakistan's Diplomatic Push: Mediating US-Iran Dialogue
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Pakistan has emerged as a key diplomatic player in the ongoing US-Iran tensions, leveraging its position to mediate indirect talks aimed at de-escalating the West Asia conflict. The information was confirmed by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday, who revealed that both Turkiye and Egypt are backing Pakistan's initiative.

According to Dar, Pakistan is facilitating the exchange of messages between Washington and Tehran. The United States has put forward a 15-point proposal targeting Iran's nuclear and regional activities in return for significant easing of sanctions, a plan currently under consideration by Iranian authorities.

Further escalating the diplomatic stakes, Iran has insisted on strong concessions from the US if negotiations are to proceed seriously. As the initiative gains traction, the climate remains tense, with Iran reportedly reacting negatively to the US proposal. The next steps in this diplomatic maneuvering will be crucial in shaping the region's future stability.

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