NHAI Launches Summer Internship Programme 2026 Across Engineering, Management, Law and AI Domains

In a major push to build future-ready talent for India’s rapidly expanding highway infrastructure sector, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited applications for its two-month ‘Summer Internship Programme 2026’, offering students hands-on exposure within one of the world’s largest road development ecosystems.

Scheduled from May to July 2026, the programme marks a significant expansion of NHAI’s internship initiative—broadening its scope beyond civil engineering to include cutting-edge technology, management, and non-technical disciplines.

Expanding Beyond Engineering: A Multi-Disciplinary Approach

Building on the success of its Winter Internship and ongoing six-month programme, NHAI has transformed its internship model into a multi-disciplinary platform aimed at nurturing diverse talent pools.

The Summer Internship Programme, tentatively scheduled from 4 May to 5 July 2026, will now include:

Engineering & Technical Streams:

Civil Engineering

Computer Science & IT

Electronics & Communication

Electrical Engineering

Instrumentation Engineering

Data Science & Artificial Intelligence

Non-Technical Streams:

Law (BA LL.B.)

Commerce and Sciences (BA/B.Com/B.Sc.)

Management (MBA – HR, Finance, Marketing)

Mass Communication

Library Science

This expansion reflects NHAI’s recognition that modern infrastructure development increasingly relies on digital technologies, data analytics, legal frameworks, and communication strategies, not just engineering expertise.

Hands-On Experience in India’s Infrastructure Backbone

Selected interns will be placed at:

NHAI Headquarters in New Delhi, or

Field offices across the country

Participants will work under the guidance of senior NHAI officials, gaining practical exposure to:

Highway project planning and execution

Digital infrastructure systems

Policy and regulatory frameworks

Project management and stakeholder coordination

This immersive experience is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world infrastructure challenges.

Stipend, Eligibility, and Application Details

Stipend: ₹20,000 per month

Certificate: Awarded upon successful completion

Eligibility: Full-time undergraduate and postgraduate students from: NIRF-ranked institutions Leading law universities Premier management and communication institutes



Application Deadline: April 15, 2026Application Mode: Online via NHAI Internship Portal🔗 https://internshipsatnhai.digitalindiacorporation.in/

Students are required to:

Submit academic and personal details

Indicate preferred project locations

Institutions must:

Verify and approve applications

Nominate faculty coordinators to support the process

Only institute-approved applications will be considered for final selection.

Strong Track Record: Growing Participation

The expansion follows strong response to earlier internship phases:

Winter Internship (Dec 2025): 244 civil engineering students

Six-Month Internship (Jan–June 2026): 149 students

With increasing participation, NHAI aims to scale the programme into a national talent pipeline for infrastructure development.

Industry-Academia Collaboration at the Core

NHAI has urged academic institutions to actively:

Promote the programme among eligible students

Ensure timely application submissions

Facilitate coordination through designated faculty

This approach strengthens industry-academia collaboration, ensuring that academic training aligns with real-world infrastructure needs.

The Bigger Picture: Building India’s Infrastructure Workforce

India is investing heavily in highway expansion under initiatives like:

Bharatmala Pariyojana

National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP)

With thousands of kilometres of highways under development, the demand for skilled professionals across engineering, AI, law, and management is rising sharply.

NHAI’s expanded internship programme is a strategic step toward:

Developing future-ready talent

Encouraging innovation in infrastructure

Strengthening India’s long-term capacity in transport and logistics

A Gateway to Careers in Infrastructure

By combining practical exposure, multidisciplinary learning, and direct engagement with policymakers and engineers, the Summer Internship Programme 2026 offers students a unique opportunity to become part of India’s infrastructure growth story.