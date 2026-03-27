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Turkey Edges Closer to World Cup with Playoff Triumph

Turkey moved closer to ending their World Cup hiatus, securing a 1-0 victory over Romania in the playoff semi-final. Ferdi Kadioglu's goal, assisted by Arda Guler, proved decisive. Turkey will now face Slovakia or Kosovo in the final, aiming for their first World Cup since 2002.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 00:59 IST
Turkey Edges Closer to World Cup with Playoff Triumph
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Turkey is on the brink of ending its lengthy absence from the World Cup following a narrow 1-0 victory against Romania in their playoff semi-final match. The decisive goal came in the second half, courtesy of Ferdi Kadioglu, after a brilliant assist from Real Madrid's Arda Guler.

The intense game, held at Besiktas Park, saw a crucial play break the deadlock in the 53rd minute when Guler delivered an exceptional pass to Kadioglu, who scored with precision. The match was a tight contest, with both teams eager to make their World Cup return, Turkey and Romania having last appeared in 2002 and 1998, respectively.

Post-match, Guler revealed that the scoring move had been strategically planned during halftime as Turkey sought to dismantle Romania's defense. Turkey came close to extending their lead, while Romania sought an equalizer but ultimately fell short. The win propels Turkey into the playoff final against Slovakia or Kosovo on March 31, vying for a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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