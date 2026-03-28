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Paving the Path to a Bio-Innovative India: BRIC's Strategic Overhaul

The Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council's Research Advisory Board convened to discuss national biotechnology initiatives and governance reforms. This effort aims to transform the council into a decentralized national laboratory and guide India towards a leadership position in global biotech innovation by leveraging unique national advantages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:36 IST
Paving the Path to a Bio-Innovative India: BRIC's Strategic Overhaul
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The first meeting of the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council's Research Advisory Board (RAB) unfolded over the weekend, focusing on national biotech initiatives and governance reforms.

Key discussions aimed at evolving the council into a cohesive, decentralized national biotechnology laboratory were spearheaded by the board, tasked with reviewing and guiding the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC).

Their agenda included developing sovereign technologies, highlighting India's demographic, biodiversity, and data resources, as emphasized by experts keen on positioning India from a tech consumer to a global innovation leader.

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