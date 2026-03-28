Paving the Path to a Bio-Innovative India: BRIC's Strategic Overhaul

The first meeting of the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council's Research Advisory Board (RAB) unfolded over the weekend, focusing on national biotech initiatives and governance reforms.

Key discussions aimed at evolving the council into a cohesive, decentralized national biotechnology laboratory were spearheaded by the board, tasked with reviewing and guiding the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC).

Their agenda included developing sovereign technologies, highlighting India's demographic, biodiversity, and data resources, as emphasized by experts keen on positioning India from a tech consumer to a global innovation leader.