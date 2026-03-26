Cyber Blackmail Scandal Threatens IUML Leader's Reputation

A case of alleged extortion has surfaced in Perinthalmanna, implicating Muhammed Roshan in a high-profile cyber blackmail scandal. The controversy centers around Sayyid Sadikkali Shihab Thangal, the state president of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and involves the circulation of defamatory digital images.

On Wednesday, Moeen Ali Shihab Thangal, a relative of the IUML leader, filed a complaint after purported threats were made. The complaint alleges that Roshan demanded Rs 15 crore, threatening to distribute the fabricated images of the IUML leader if his demands were not met. Additionally, Roshan allegedly warned of severe repercussions should the police be informed.

Despite refusing to comply, the fake images were circulated on social media, igniting a digital tinderbox of allegations and controversy. Malappuram's Cyber Police registered a related case against another individual named Shanu Shanu, who is considered to be a key figure in the cyber dissemination of the images. The investigation continues, with efforts being made to bring the accused to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)