Khattar Emphasizes Transparency in Welfare Schemes and Agricultural Advancements
Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed officials to ensure transparent implementation of welfare schemes in Haryana, focusing on extensive reach. He reviewed schemes across various departments in Karnal, emphasizing effective planning and problem-solving. Khattar urged 100% crop registration on a government portal and highlighted the importance of agricultural fairs.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has called for heightened transparency in implementing the welfare schemes of both the Indian central government and the Haryana state government. Speaking at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in Karnal, Khattar emphasized the need to maximize the outreach of these programs.
Khattar, overseeing the power, housing, and urban affairs portfolios, stressed the importance of strategic planning and problem-solving among officials for effective scheme execution. Notably, he instructed the district agriculture officer to guarantee the full registration of crops on the 'Meri Fasal, Mera Byora' portal, including information on vacant land.
In an additional point, Khattar advocated for annual 'Kisan Melas' to educate farmers on modern agricultural techniques and new seed varieties. Feedback from these fairs should be integrated into agricultural policies to benefit farmers. He concluded by affirming a stable petrol and gas situation in the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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