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Amaravati on Path to Official Capital Status: Andhra Cabinet Decision

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has approved a move to legitimize Amaravati as the state's capital through legislative resolution, seeking an amendment to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014. The cabinet also approved the creation of new courts and jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:45 IST
Amaravati on Path to Official Capital Status: Andhra Cabinet Decision
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In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has approved the assembly's call to legitimize Amaravati as the capital. The resolution aims to seek an amendment to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, demanding clear legal recognition for Amaravati.

The cabinet's resolution will request the Central Government to specifically amend Section 5 of the Act, an endeavor to officially designate Amaravati as the capital, a noteworthy move following the state's bifurcation with Telangana.

Apart from this, the cabinet's decision includes the approval for the establishment of 99 new courts and the creation of 1,730 posts to support them, reflecting a push to strengthen the judicial infrastructure within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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