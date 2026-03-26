Amaravati on Path to Official Capital Status: Andhra Cabinet Decision

In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has approved the assembly's call to legitimize Amaravati as the capital. The resolution aims to seek an amendment to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, demanding clear legal recognition for Amaravati.

The cabinet's resolution will request the Central Government to specifically amend Section 5 of the Act, an endeavor to officially designate Amaravati as the capital, a noteworthy move following the state's bifurcation with Telangana.

Apart from this, the cabinet's decision includes the approval for the establishment of 99 new courts and the creation of 1,730 posts to support them, reflecting a push to strengthen the judicial infrastructure within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)