Tragic End: A Medical Student's Battle with Alleged Harassment

A postgraduate medical student from Dehradun has reportedly ended her life, with accusations of harassment by her department head sparking outrage. The student, originally from Ambala, Haryana, was found unconscious in her car early Wednesday. A police case has been lodged against the Head of the Ophthalmology Department, Dr. Priyanka Gupta, who is accused of causing mental distress.

Her family claims the alleged harassment compelled her to take such a drastic step. The student's father, Dr. Lalit Mohan, discovered her after she failed to return home as expected. Upon locating her car, he demolished its window, attempting to save her. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she was declared dead.

Authorities are now delving into the student's past, revealing a history of depression. Her mother had relocated to Dehradun to support her daughter through her struggles. The police investigation is ongoing, focusing on the harassment allegations and mental health issues that may have contributed to this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)