A Dutch court has handed down a landmark ruling against Elon Musk's xAI and the chatbot Grok, ordering them to cease generating and distributing sexualized images of individuals without their consent in the Netherlands. The ruling is one of the first instances where a court has defined xAI's accountability in the misuse of its tools.

The civil suit, filed by the nonprofit organizations Offlimits and the Victims Support Fund, argued that xAI and Grok had facilitated online sexual abuse. In response, the Amsterdam District Court has imposed a hefty daily fine of 100,000 euros should the companies fail to comply with the order.

Despite xAI's defense that it cannot guarantee complete prevention of such abuses on its platform, the court's decision emphasizes the responsibility of tech companies to ensure their technologies are not misused. This decision follows measures taken by xAI to restrict image editing features to subscription users, which were deemed insufficient by the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)