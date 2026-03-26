Man Arrested for Alleged Job Scam in Maharashtra

A man has been apprehended in Maharashtra for allegedly running a job scam by promising permanent government jobs. The accused, Tushar Sanjay Kadam, reportedly defrauded individuals out of Rs 42.5 lakh by claiming influential connections.

Kadam allegedly assured victims of jobs in the Fire Brigade, Municipal Corporation, and Railways, issuing fake appointment letters in the process. The Dahisar police revealed details of the fraud after multiple complaints.

According to one complainant, Deepak Tanaji Yadav, Kadam used his purported ties with political figures to gain trust. The investigation is ongoing as law enforcement seeks to uncover the extent of the scam.