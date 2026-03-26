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Odisha Government Cracks Down on LPG Hoarding Amid West Asia Conflict

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi directed officials to tackle LPG hoarding during a review meeting. Amid West Asia conflict, discussions focused on ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential commodities. Emphasis was placed on combating black marketing and creating public awareness about commodity availability, particularly for fertilizers needed for the Rabi crop season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:47 IST
Odisha Government Cracks Down on LPG Hoarding Amid West Asia Conflict
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has issued a strict directive for officials to combat the hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders as well as other crucial commodities amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The meeting underscored the state government's commitment to ensuring an uninterrupted supply chain within the state.

The Chief Minister's Office revealed that there is an adequate stock of petroleum, natural gas, and fertilizers to meet current demands. In a bid to prevent artificial shortages, Majhi instructed officials to intensify raids on traders engaging in unethical practices. Additionally, public awareness initiatives will be launched concerning the ample availability of fertilizers for the upcoming Rabi season.

Food Supply Minister K C Patra asserted that Odisha faces no crisis regarding cooking gas, petrol, and diesel supplies for domestic use, though commercial supplies remain at 40% capacity. The central government has increased the quota for commercial cooking gas, promoting the adoption of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by hotels and commercial entities to ease supply constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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