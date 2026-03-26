E Cape Allocates Over R600M to Boost Agriculture, Expand Food Security Programme

In a major push to strengthen food security and rural livelihoods, the Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture has committed over R600 million towards agricultural tools, productivity enhancement, and community-based food systems in the 2026/27 financial year.

Delivering her 2026/27 Policy Speech at the Provincial Legislature, Agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe outlined a comprehensive strategy focused on improving labour efficiency, increasing output, and supporting value addition at the household level.

Ilima Lokulima Programme Scaled Up to Reach 35,000 Households

At the heart of the province’s food security strategy is the Ilima Lokulima Programme, which continues to play a central role in combating hunger and poverty.

33,000 households supported in 2025/26

Target expanded to 35,000 households in 2026/27

Budget allocation: R65 million

The programme enables households to produce their own food, reducing dependence on external supply chains while improving nutrition and resilience.

R600 Million Investment to Modernise Agriculture

The broader R600 million allocation will be used to:

Provide modern farming tools and equipment

Improve labour efficiency in smallholder farming

Support value addition at household level

Strengthen agricultural productivity across districts

As part of mechanisation efforts, the department will procure:

50 hand-held tractors

Budget: R3 million

These tools are expected to significantly ease labour constraints faced by small-scale farmers.

School Gardens to Expand Across 1,930 Schools

In a major community-focused initiative, the department is partnering with the Department of Education to establish and expand school gardens across 1,930 schools.

“This effort aims to strengthen local food production and enhance nutrition for learners and surrounding communities,” Kontsiwe said.

The initiative is expected to:

Improve student nutrition outcomes

Promote agricultural awareness among youth

Support local food ecosystems

Climate-Smart Agriculture Gains Momentum

To address climate risks, the department will roll out:

Nine Climate Smart Tunnels across all districts

These structures are designed to:

Protect crops from extreme weather

Enable year-round food production

Improve resilience to climate variability

Water Security Push: Protecting 13 Springs

Recognising water scarcity as a key constraint, the province is expanding its Spring Water Protection Programme:

Budget allocation: R9.6 million

13 additional springs to be protected

The initiative aims to:

Ensure reliable irrigation water

Strengthen household resilience

Support continuous agricultural production

“This intervention provides a foundation for consistent food production and improved livelihoods,” Kontsiwe noted.

Strong Partnerships Driving Community Agriculture

The department has strengthened collaborations with:

Departments of Education and Social Development

NGOs such as Oxfam, Farmers Network South Africa, Graca Machel Foundation, and Meals on Wheels

Academic institutions like Walter Sisulu University

These partnerships are key to scaling community-based food production models and ensuring effective implementation.

Building Sustainable Food Systems and Food Sovereignty

The combined interventions aim to establish:

Sustainable community food systems

Greater food sovereignty across the province

Improved nutrition and livelihoods in rural areas

The Bigger Picture: Agriculture as a Social Safety Net

The Eastern Cape’s strategy reflects a broader shift toward:

Empowering households as food producers

Integrating agriculture with education and social development

Using farming as a tool for poverty reduction and resilience

With rising food insecurity and climate pressures, such targeted investments are expected to play a critical role in ensuring long-term sustainability and inclusive growth.