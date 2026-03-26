Ensuring Gulf Food Security: LuLu Group's Strategic Moves
LuLu Group's Chairman Yusuffali MA met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss strategic initiatives ensuring a consistent supply of Indian-origin food products to GCC countries amidst the West Asia conflict. The meeting emphasized strengthening supply chain continuity and price stability, highlighting LuLu Group's pivotal role in Gulf food distribution.
- Country:
- India
LuLu Group's Chairman, Yusuffali MA, met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the continuity of food supplies from India to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations amid the ongoing turmoil in West Asia.
The discussion, held at the prime minister's official residence, centered on maintaining stable supply chains and price stability for essential food items in the Gulf region, which hosts a substantial Indian population with a high consumption rate of Indian products. Modi acknowledged the group's efforts and promised support from the Indian government to facilitate smooth exports.
LuLu Group has been actively importing food through various shipping methods, including chartered flights and cargo vessels, supporting the Indian agriculture sector during challenging times. The group plans to continue these efforts, promising additional shipments in the coming weeks, boosting both Indian exports and GCC food security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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