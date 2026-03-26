Argentina Declares CJNG as Terrorist Group: Implications and Reactions

In a decisive move against organized crime, Argentina has officially designated the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) as a terrorist organization. The announcement came from President Javier Milei's office on Thursday, marking a significant alignment with the United States' previous stance under former President Donald Trump.

The classification hinges on documented evidence of the cartel's illicit transnational activities and connections to other terrorist entities, the Argentine government stated. This new designation paves the way for stringent financial sanctions and operational limitations to constrain the group's activities across Argentina.

While the U.S. State Department and Mexico's foreign ministry did not immediately comment, the implications of Argentina's designation could further isolate the cartel and hinder its operations in the region.