Bomb Threats Trigger High Alert in Jharkhand Courts

On Thursday, multiple courts in Jharkhand faced bomb threat emails, setting off alarm bells across the region. The Ranchi Collectorate, along with Sahibganj and Dhanbad civil courts, became the targets of these unsettling emails, prompting immediate police action. Thorough searches were conducted, yet no explosives were uncovered.

Police officials reported sweeping the premises with bomb disposal squads and dog teams as a precautionary measure. Deputy Superintendent of Police Prakash Soy stated that a meticulous inspection was carried out at the Ranchi Collectorate building, home to several important government offices. Meanwhile, similar measures were reported in Sahibganj and Dhanbad.

Despite the hoax nature of the threats, the authorities maintained strict security protocols and evacuated judicial staff, ensuring their safety. Efforts are underway to trace the source of these alarming emails, with the Cyber Cell actively involved in the investigation.