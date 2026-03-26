Argentina Classifies CJNG as Terrorist Group in Alignment with U.S. Policy

Argentina has officially classified the Jalisco New Generation Cartel as a terrorist organization, aligning itself more closely with the United States' policy, according to an announcement made by President Javier Milei's office on Thursday.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel or CJNG is notorious for its violence and significant role in large-scale fentanyl trafficking. The cartel, one of Mexico's most powerful criminal entities, has also been linked to extortion and attacks on Mexican security forces. Earlier this year, Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho," the CJNG leader, was killed in a Mexican army operation supported by U.S. intelligence, following U.S. President Donald Trump's designation of the cartel as a foreign terrorist organization last year.

Argentina's decision is grounded on reports documenting CJNG's illicit activities and connections to other terror groups, enabling sanctions and restrictions aimed at curtailing its operations. Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum faces increasing pressure from Washington to combat drug cartels. However, Mexico resists labeling these entities as terrorists, citing profit motives rather than political aims. Responses from Mexico's government and the U.S. State Department remain forthcoming.