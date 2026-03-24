Germany's President Labels Iran Conflict a 'Disastrous Mistake,' Challenges U.S. Policy

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has launched a scathing critique of U.S. President Donald Trump's foreign policy, labeling the Iran conflict as a 'disastrous mistake' that contravenes international law. His remarks, delivered at the foreign ministry, represent a significant departure from the stance of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who has avoided commenting on the conflict's legality.

Steinmeier, a former foreign minister, emphasized the importance of acknowledging breaches of international law, citing the Iran war as an unnecessary conflict. He warned of lasting repercussions for German foreign relations, comparing the situation to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 'There will be no going back in transatlantic relations,' Steinmeier stated.

Highlighting the need for Germany to reduce dependencies on the U.S., particularly in defense and technology, Steinmeier pointed out the potential for Europe to strengthen its position as a technology hub. He suggested leveraging ethical standards and market opportunities to compete globally, in the wake of recent disputes between the Pentagon and AI companies.