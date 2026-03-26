Kristi Noem's New Role: U.S. Envoy Against Drug Cartels

Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem commenced her new role as the U.S. envoy against drug cartels with a tour across Western Hemisphere nations. Despite being fired by President Donald Trump earlier this month, Noem continues to be involved in significant diplomatic engagements.

Her assignment is to report to Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, focusing on an initiative called the Shield of the Americas aimed at tackling drug cartels. Noem's diplomatic mission includes meetings with leaders such as Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa, who recognized her efforts with an order of merit.

Noem's recent travels, while still officially leading DHS, included a significant stop in Costa Rica, where she signed an agreement for the country to accept deported migrants, marking her last act in dual roles. Accompanying her was Corey Lewandowski, whose involvement drew inquiries but remains unexplained by the State Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)