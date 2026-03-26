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Tragic Tale of a Missing Girl: Discovery in a Flour Drum

A missing eight-year-old girl's body was found in a flour drum in a tenant's room in Siddharth Nagar, Tajganj. The girl, daughter of a shoe factory owner, went missing on Tuesday. Police are searching for the tenant, Sunil, who's on the run. Local protests ensued following the discovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:22 IST
Tragic Tale of a Missing Girl: Discovery in a Flour Drum
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  • India

In a tragic turn of events in Siddharth Nagar, Tajganj, the body of an eight-year-old girl, missing since Tuesday, was discovered on Wednesday night inside a flour drum located in a tenant's room.

The girl, a Class 1 student and daughter of a local shoe factory owner, disappeared under mysterious circumstances around 2 pm after leaving home to play. Her family initially believed she had gone for tuition, only realizing something was amiss after no sign of her by 4.30 pm, prompting a search and subsequent police involvement.

Surveillance footage revealed the girl purchasing chips from a nearby store shortly before disappearing. Police investigations led to the tenant, Sunil, whose room became the grim discovery site; both he and his mother are currently missing. Authorities suspect strangulation and are intensifying efforts to locate the fugitive tenant.

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